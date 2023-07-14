Air Quality Action Day issued for Sunday in Michiana due to Canadian wildfires

(WNDU) - Environmental officials in Indiana are calling for an Air Quality Action Day this Sunday, July 16, as smoke and particulate matter from the Canadian wildfires moves back into the state.

The Indiana Department of Environmental Management (IDEM) is forecasting high levels of fine particles in the air across all parts of the state, including right here in Michiana. These fine particles are composed of microscopic dust, soot, and liquid that settles deep into the lungs and cannot be easily exhaled.

Therefore, you’re urged to limit your time outside and keep strenuous activities to a minimum, especially if you fall into one of the following “sensitive groups” identified by IDEM:

People with heart and lung disease

Older adults

Children

To help reduce fine particles in the air, IDEM encourages you to make changes to daily habits by doing the following:

Carpool or use public transportation

Avoid using the drive-thru and combine errands into one trip

Turn off engines instead of idling for long periods of time

Avoid using gas-powered equipment

Conserve energy by turning off lights and setting the air conditioner to a higher setting

Use propane gas instead of charcoal when grilling outdoors

Reminder: Indiana’s open burning laws make it illegal to burn trash and generally prohibit open burning, visit IN.gov/openburning for more information.

Here are some helpful resources if you’re looking to keep an eye on the current air quality conditions:

Indiana’s SmogWatch

Air Quality Trend for your location

Interactive map of air quality

The United States Environmental Protection Agency also has a resource to notify you about air quality. It’s free to sign up for, and you can give them your phone number for texts or email for alerts. To sign up for it, click here.

