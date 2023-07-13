Valmont Industries creating their own power for concrete utility pole production

BRISTOL, Ind. (WNDU) -You’re going to want to check out the power behind these poles coming out of Bristol.

Specifically, we’re talking about the power used to make them, and the power they bring to the rest of the Midwest.

16 News Now spent some time at the Valmont Industries facility in Bristol to tell us how they’re closing the circuit on energy costs.

These utility poles are used to carry power from substations to your home, but the biggest development from Thursday is about what’s carrying power to the facility that makes them.

Valmont Industries is making quite the power play by building all these solar panels right outside their Bristol facility.

The goal is to have them power 100% of the operation to build these concrete utility poles.

“This is generating about 980,000 kWh of power which is designed to offset almost all of the power at this facility. As the facility ramps up, that will continue to change, and we’ll have the ability to add more solar at that time,” said Valmont President of Global Solar, Greg Turi.

That’s the equivalent of taking more than 35 hundred cars off the road. Not only is the energy to make these utility poles sustainable, but the concrete itself helps eliminate waste by using slag cement made up of recycled metal.

“The specific concrete product we’re making here is using new technology. We’re using slag cement to be able to produce this product, which does reduce the greenhouse gas emissions from the production,” Turi said.

While they’re busy reducing their carbon footprint, they’re also adding more jobs.

“In the next year plus, we’ll add another 20, jobs into the region, and then from there we’ll determine what available capacity do we have to see if we can bring on any other people to continue to grow the business,” said Valmont President of Utility, Traffic, Lighting Chris Colwell.

This is what some of the poles look like once they’re in use, hiding in plain sight, while Valmont brings sustainability into the spotlight.

Up until now, these concrete utility poles had to make long trips across the country to end up as part of our energy grid, but since Valmont built this facility, the only one of it’s kind in the Midwest, they’re able to eliminate a lot of that travel distance, and emissions by building utility poles here.

