St. Joseph County Sheriff calls for license at Landmark Recovery to be revoked

ST. JOSEPH COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - St. Joseph County Sheriff William Redman is calling for legal actions to be taken against an addiction treatment facility that has been the site of several recent death investigations.

According to Redman, the St. Joseph County Police Department is in the process of forwarding a complaint to the Indiana Division of Mental Health, which is the state licensing entity for Landmark Recovery. The facility is located just south of Mishawaka in the 60000 block of Bodnar Boulevard.

In that complaint, the sheriff is requesting that the facility’s license be revoked due to a wide range of concerns and issues. In the letter he says the facility is vastly understaffed, under secured, and is dangerous.

According to police, the facility has roughly 125-160 patients, but less than 15 staff members. They also claim there are no checks for drugs or weapons on those coming and going from the facility, and the department claims the facility’s staff routinely interferes with officers and detectives trying to conduct investigations.

Sheriff Redman went as far as even saying “the interference with our officers is so direct and intentional that most of our officers and detectives suspect that employees are involved in drug trafficking at the facility.”

The call for legal action comes as St. Joseph County police were called to the facility again Thursday morning for a suspected overdose. Police say a 28-year-old man was revived after receiving one dose of Narcan and survived.

The man was taken to the hospital, where he was found to have outstanding warrants out of Fort Wayne. After being medically cleared, he was booked into the St. Joseph County Jail.

As you may recall, there have been three patient deaths at the facility so far this month, with two of them being investigated as suspicious.

Since the start of 2023, department officers have responded to 111 calls at the facility. Of those 111 calls, there are 26 reported incidents, including now seven overdoses; two rape cases; a sexual assault; and a stabbing.

Stay with 16 News Now on-air and online as we continue to follow this developing story.

Copyright 2023 WNDU. All rights reserved.