St. Joseph County Sheriff calls for license at Landmark Recovery to be revoked

Officers, detectives suspect employees may be involved with drug trafficking at facility
(WNDU)
By 16 News Now
Published: Jul. 13, 2023 at 3:05 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ST. JOSEPH COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - St. Joseph County Sheriff William Redman is calling for legal actions to be taken against an addiction treatment facility that has been the site of several recent death investigations.

According to Redman, the St. Joseph County Police Department is in the process of forwarding a complaint to the Indiana Division of Mental Health, which is the state licensing entity for Landmark Recovery. The facility is located just south of Mishawaka in the 60000 block of Bodnar Boulevard.

In that complaint, the sheriff is requesting that the facility’s license be revoked due to a wide range of concerns and issues. In the letter he says the facility is vastly understaffed, under secured, and is dangerous.

According to police, the facility has roughly 125-160 patients, but less than 15 staff members. They also claim there are no checks for drugs or weapons on those coming and going from the facility, and the department claims the facility’s staff routinely interferes with officers and detectives trying to conduct investigations.

Sheriff Redman went as far as even saying “the interference with our officers is so direct and intentional that most of our officers and detectives suspect that employees are involved in drug trafficking at the facility.”

The call for legal action comes as St. Joseph County police were called to the facility again Thursday morning for a suspected overdose. Police say a 28-year-old man was revived after receiving one dose of Narcan and survived.

The man was taken to the hospital, where he was found to have outstanding warrants out of Fort Wayne. After being medically cleared, he was booked into the St. Joseph County Jail.

As you may recall, there have been three patient deaths at the facility so far this month, with two of them being investigated as suspicious.

Since the start of 2023, department officers have responded to 111 calls at the facility. Of those 111 calls, there are 26 reported incidents, including now seven overdoses; two rape cases; a sexual assault; and a stabbing.

Stay with 16 News Now on-air and online as we continue to follow this developing story.

Copyright 2023 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Boil order issued for Walkerton after water main break

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By 16 News Now
The boil order is in effect until further notice. Town officials say they are working to resolve the issue.

Crime

Lawn maintenance worker shot at apartment complex in LaPorte County

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By 16 News Now
The victim suffered a non-life-threatening gunshot wound to one of his hands.

Traffic

South Bend installing nearly 100 speed humps in 24 neighborhoods

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By 16 News Now
The installation of these speed humps began in May and is expected to be completed by November.

News

Operation: Quiet Comfort providing service members with care packages

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Tricia Sloma
Operation: Quiet Comfort sends between 20 to 40 boxes a month from its location in Plymouth.

Latest News

News

Operation: Quiet Comfort providing service members with care packages

Updated: 3 hours ago

News

St. Joseph County police cruiser hit by suspect vehicle during chase

Updated: 4 hours ago

News

Dog rescued from South Bend house fire

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By 16 News Now
Firefighters were called to the 500 block of W. Ewing Avenue Thursday morning and found heavy smoke coming from a house in the area.

News

St. Joseph County police cruiser hit by suspect vehicle during chase

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By 16 News Now
According to police, the chase started Thursday morning in Osceola near the intersection of W. Superior Street and Beech Road.

News

First Alert Forecast: Pleasant Temperatures and Dry Conditions for Thursday

First Alert Forecast: Pleasant Temperatures and Dry Conditions for Thursday

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
By Martin Lowrimore
Partly cloudy becoming mostly clear in the evening. High 79F.

News

First Alert Forecast: Pleasant Temperatures and Dry Conditions for Thursday

First Alert Forecast: Pleasant Temperatures and Dry Conditions for Thursday

Updated: 11 hours ago