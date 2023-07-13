St. Joseph County police cruiser hit by suspect vehicle during chase

(MGN)
By 16 News Now
Published: Jul. 13, 2023 at 11:21 AM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
ST. JOSEPH COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - A police chase that began in Osceola Thursday morning resulted in a crash involving a St. Joseph County police officer.

According to police, the chase started just after 10 a.m. near the intersection of W. Superior Street and Beech Road. That’s where Osceola police initiated a chase for a suspect who at one point was reportedly traveling at speeds over 80 mph on Lincoln Way.

St. Joseph County police then assisted in the pursuit. Shortly after, the suspect hit an officer’s cruiser in the area of Lincoln Way East and Bittersweet Road. Fortunately, 16 News Now is told there were no injuries reported in the crash.

The suspect vehicle ended up getting away and was last seen around 10:30 a.m. heading east on McKinley Avenue.

Stay with 16 News Now on-air and online as we continue to follow this developing story.

