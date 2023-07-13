South Bend Police Department hosts monthly crime stats meeting

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The South Bend Police Department provided an update on crime in our community on Wednesday.

Among notable crime statistics, South Bend police did not investigate any homicides in June, compared to two such investigations in May.

Violent drug crimes were down to 29 incidents in June, compared to 36 in May. Shots fired calls were slightly up, as the department responded to seven more calls in June than they addressed in May.

Vehicle larceny was up with 66 incidents in June, comparatively to 49 in the previous month.

