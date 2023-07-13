South Bend installing nearly 100 speed humps in 24 neighborhoods

(WBRC)
By 16 News Now
Published: Jul. 13, 2023 at 1:29 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The city of South Bend is in the process of installing nearly 100 speed humps in 24 neighborhoods to address concerns about speeding.

The installation of these speed humps is part of a comprehensive strategy developed by the city’s Department of Public Works after receiving concerns about speeding from residents and neighborhood organizations across the city in recent years.

Although most neighborhoods have a posted speed limit of 30 mph or lower, city officials say many drivers frequently speed through these residential streets. As part of its strategy, the Department of Public Works selected locations for the speed humps based on criteria such as traffic volume and crash data.

The installation of these speed humps began in May and is expected to be completed by November.

To keep residents in the loop, the city developed a traffic calming dashboard that shows the locations of the speed humps. You can also find the 2023 Neighborhood Traffic Calming Plan or make a request for traffic calming at that same link.

Copyright 2023 WNDU. All rights reserved.

