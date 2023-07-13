South Bend to host international juggling festival next week

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - An unconventional convention is coming to South Bend next week.

For the first time, the city will host the International Jugglers’ Association annual festival.

Local tourism leaders have been trying to land the event since 2019. Last year, it was held in Iowa.

“And to be able to bring those folks here from across the world really is going to be something incredible. They have public facing events that are free. They have ticketed events that will take place at the Morris,” explained Jeff Jarnecke with Visit South Bend Mishawaka.

“The shows are very, very, reasonable,” added association member and Granger resident Bill Hooper. “They’re only $10 for local residents to go. We have Saturday night, the last of the festival or conference, at the Morris Theater; we have what’s called ‘A Cascade of Stars,’ and we’ll bring in jugglers from around the world to perform at the Morris.”

Hooper says the group will also hold a “joggling” event at St. Joseph High School. He described joggling at juggling and jogging at the same time.

The festival is scheduled to run from July 17 to July 23. To learn more about the event, click here.

