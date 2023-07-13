Advertise With Us

Saint Joseph Health System launches second mobile health unit

By 16 News Now
Published: Jul. 13, 2023 at 5:43 PM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The Saint Joe Health System has expanded its mobile care program.

The healthcare system launched its second mobile medical unit on Wednesday. The unit features two exam rooms, a bathroom, a reception room, and is scheduled to go to underserved parts of the Michiana community.

“The health of our community and St. Joe really lives our mission to be a compassionate and transforming healing presence in the community that we serve and these vehicles allow us to extend and these vehicles allow us to extend that mission further to influence the health of our community,” said ???

The mobile unit is sponsored by 1st Source Bank. It’s expected to be on the road this fall.

Copyright 2023 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Photos of a father’s reaction to his daughter being born have gone viral in just a few days.
‘I have to post these’: Father’s reactions go viral in baby birth photos
Police investigation underway on South Bend’s west side
First Alert Forecast
First Alert Forecast: Pleasant Temperatures and Dry Conditions for Thursday
Millions in rare gold coins have been unearthed in a Kentucky cornfield.
‘Extremely rare’: Millions of dollars’ worth of gold coins found buried in cornfield
Records: Police called to Landmark Recovery 100+ times in 2023

Latest News

South Bend to host international juggling festival next week
City officials unveil ambitious future for Benton Harbor
Medical Moment: Simple sleep habits for a healthier life
Medical Moment: Simple sleep habits for a healthier life