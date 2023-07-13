Saint Joseph Health System launches second mobile health unit

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The Saint Joe Health System has expanded its mobile care program.

The healthcare system launched its second mobile medical unit on Wednesday. The unit features two exam rooms, a bathroom, a reception room, and is scheduled to go to underserved parts of the Michiana community.

“The health of our community and St. Joe really lives our mission to be a compassionate and transforming healing presence in the community that we serve and these vehicles allow us to extend and these vehicles allow us to extend that mission further to influence the health of our community,” said ???

The mobile unit is sponsored by 1st Source Bank. It’s expected to be on the road this fall.

