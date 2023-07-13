Operation: Quiet Comfort providing service members with care packages

PLYMOUTH, Ind. (WNDU) - When service members are deployed to the other side of the world, it’s nice to get a care package occasionally.

That’s why there’s a volunteer group in Michiana making that happen.

Operation: Quiet Comfort sends between 20 to 40 boxes a month from its location in Plymouth. Jan and Ken Houin have been doing this since 2010.

These packages are more than clean socks and hard candy. The Houins say it’s like getting a hug from home.

“They’re kids. They want snacks,” Jan says. “We send microwave meals. We send snacks they can grab on the go. Lots and lots of coffee. Things that maybe they can’t get in the area that they’re stationed.”

“And a lot of them don’t have family at home to send them things personally, so we fill in the blanks,” Ken adds.

There are opportunities to help. Operation: Quiet Comfort’s monthly packing night will be held Thursday night from 6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. at 17671 13th Road in Plymouth.

If you would like to donate money to help purchase items for the care packages or help with shipping costs, click here.

