Operation: Quiet Comfort providing service members with care packages

By Tricia Sloma
Published: Jul. 13, 2023 at 12:46 PM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PLYMOUTH, Ind. (WNDU) - When service members are deployed to the other side of the world, it’s nice to get a care package occasionally.

That’s why there’s a volunteer group in Michiana making that happen.

Operation: Quiet Comfort sends between 20 to 40 boxes a month from its location in Plymouth. Jan and Ken Houin have been doing this since 2010.

These packages are more than clean socks and hard candy. The Houins say it’s like getting a hug from home.

“They’re kids. They want snacks,” Jan says. “We send microwave meals. We send snacks they can grab on the go. Lots and lots of coffee. Things that maybe they can’t get in the area that they’re stationed.”

“And a lot of them don’t have family at home to send them things personally, so we fill in the blanks,” Ken adds.

There are opportunities to help. Operation: Quiet Comfort’s monthly packing night will be held Thursday night from 6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. at 17671 13th Road in Plymouth.

If you would like to donate money to help purchase items for the care packages or help with shipping costs, click here.

Copyright 2023 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Operation: Quiet Comfort providing service members with care packages

Updated: 34 minutes ago

News

St. Joseph County police cruiser hit by suspect vehicle during chase

Updated: 53 minutes ago

News

Dog rescued from South Bend house fire

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By 16 News Now
Firefighters were called to the 500 block of W. Ewing Avenue Thursday morning and found heavy smoke coming from a house in the area.

News

St. Joseph County police cruiser hit by suspect vehicle during chase

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By 16 News Now
According to police, the chase started Thursday morning in Osceola near the intersection of W. Superior Street and Beech Road.

Latest News

News

First Alert Forecast: Pleasant Temperatures and Dry Conditions for Thursday

First Alert Forecast: Pleasant Temperatures and Dry Conditions for Thursday

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Martin Lowrimore
Partly cloudy becoming mostly clear in the evening. High 79F.

News

First Alert Forecast: Pleasant Temperatures and Dry Conditions for Thursday

First Alert Forecast: Pleasant Temperatures and Dry Conditions for Thursday

Updated: 8 hours ago

Crime

South Bend Police Department hosts monthly crime stats meeting

Updated: 14 hours ago
|
By 16 News Now
The South Bend Police Department provided an update on crime in our community on Wednesday.

News

Nick Bienz wins Indiana Open golf tournament

Updated: 14 hours ago

News

Irish send sophomore to world championships in Japan

Updated: 14 hours ago

Michigan

Marijuana buds are shown at Huron View Provisioning in Ann Arbor, Mich., Thursday, Jan. 28, 2021.

Michigan no longer requiring marijuana testing for state jobs

Updated: 14 hours ago
|
By 16 News Now
People looking for a job with the state of Michigan will not have to get a drug test for marijuana before they’re hired.