Nick Bienz takes 2023 Indiana Open championship at Warren Golf Course

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - On what was a rainy Wednesday afternoon, Nick Bienz’s (-9) grip on the lead in this year’s Indiana open never slipped.

The golfer out of Hoagland, Indiana held off a late charge from Evansville’s Ben Hoagland (-8) to secure this year’s championship after coming up just shy a year ago.

“Last year I came really close, I just screwed up the first round,” Bienz remarked after the win. “For me, I had the confidence knowing that if I were to play decent or good on the first round, I was going to be able to hold my own.”

Hoagland finishes as the overall runner-up as well as the top amateur in the field, which meant 2 trophies for the number-2 finisher.

“It’s probably the best tournament I’ve had in my career so far,” said Hoagland after finishing the tournament. “So I’m hoping to build on it and keep doing it.”

