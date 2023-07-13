Advertise With Us

Nick Bienz takes 2023 Indiana Open championship at Warren Golf Course

Nick Bienz wins 2023 Indiana Open at Warren Golf Course in South Bend
Nick Bienz wins 2023 Indiana Open at Warren Golf Course in South Bend(WNDU)
By Drew Sanders, Matt Loch and 16 News Now
Published: Jul. 12, 2023 at 10:43 PM EDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - On what was a rainy Wednesday afternoon, Nick Bienz’s (-9) grip on the lead in this year’s Indiana open never slipped.

The golfer out of Hoagland, Indiana held off a late charge from Evansville’s Ben Hoagland (-8) to secure this year’s championship after coming up just shy a year ago.

“Last year I came really close, I just screwed up the first round,” Bienz remarked after the win. “For me, I had the confidence knowing that if I were to play decent or good on the first round, I was going to be able to hold my own.”

Hoagland finishes as the overall runner-up as well as the top amateur in the field, which meant 2 trophies for the number-2 finisher.

“It’s probably the best tournament I’ve had in my career so far,” said Hoagland after finishing the tournament. “So I’m hoping to build on it and keep doing it.”

Copyright 2023 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police release new details on recent deaths at Landmark Recovery center
Photos of a father’s reaction to his daughter being born have gone viral in just a few days.
‘I have to post these’: Father’s reactions go viral in baby birth photos
Nicole Arnold was struck and killed during an unrelated dispute between a married couple during...
Family of mother killed in South Bend hit-and-run speaks out
Meteorologist Kimberly Newman WNDU 8-27-2020 First Alert Weather
First Alert Forecast: Tornado WATCH issued for the area
Travion Thomas
Armed robbery suspect arrested after hiding in Texas Roadhouse restroom

Latest News

Chris Guiliano
Notre Dame swimmer to compete at upcoming World Championships in Japan
Nick Bienz holds off late charge to win PGA Indiana Open
Golfers navigate weather delays at PGA Indiana Open
Berkley Zache (left) and Ava Zachary (right)
Berkley Zache, Ava Zachary receive national recognition from MaxPreps