Medical Moment: Simple sleep habits for a healthier life

(WNDU) - It’s something most of us simply aren’t getting enough of. It’s sleep!

The facts are simple. If you want to live longer, if you want to live better, you’ve got to get enough sleep!

“By 2018, a third of Americans slept lesser and I guess now, half of the people don’t sleep enough,” said Dr. Jagdish Khubchadani, a professor of public health.

Now the American College of Cardiology says poor sleep habits can shorten your life by as much as five years. Researchers found those who had healthy sleep habits were 21% less likely to die from heart disease, 19% less likely to die from cancer, and 30% less likely to die for any reason. So how can you sleep more to live longer?

First, get enough sleep.

“We have a prescription for seven hours,” Dr. Khubchadani said.

Not getting enough sleep not only increases your risk for health conditions like heart disease and diabetes, but it can also put you at a greater risk of being in a car crash by 33%. Experts also found taking prescribed sleep medications increased your risk for cancer by 35%. And a Canadian study says instead of sleeping pills, try cognitive behavioral therapy, or CBT, to fall asleep nine to 30 minutes sooner. Healthy habits can...

“Ensure that you’re getting a good quality sleep and are at lower risk for health problems,” Dr. Khubchadani said.

Helping you live longer!

The study also finds healthy sleep affects men more than women. MEn who adopt all five habits see on average an extra five years of life. Women only get around half of that though researchers aren’t sure why.

Copyright 2023 WNDU. All rights reserved.