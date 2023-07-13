Lori Horan wins 24th title in South Bend Women’s Metro

By Matt Loch and 16 News Now
Published: Jul. 13, 2023 at 7:28 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - A familiar face finished atop the leaderboard at the South Bend Women’s Metro golf championships for the first time since 2020.

Loran Horan won her 24th Metro title on Thursday at Erskine Park Golf Course, ending a two-year Metro title drought.

Horan entered the third and final day of the 96th annual tournament with the lead. She was followed by Selah Unwin, who is eight months pregnant, in second and Kathleen Cochrane in third.

And that was the order we finished with. After the round, Haman said winning brings back memories of her past titles.

“It brings all the memories from all the other ones back to me, and it’s just so precious to me,” she said. “You know, every one of them that I’ve won just is engrained in my heart because I love playing in this tournament. . . it brings me back to when I was young playing in it.

“I’m just really happy, being 60 and still being able to hit the ball,” she joked.

Here’s a look at the final results, courtesy of our reporting partners at the South Bend Tribune. Round one was played Monday at Erskine (par-70), while round two was at Elbel Park Golf Course (par-72) on Tuesday. Par for three rounds is 212.

96th South Bend Women’s Metro Golf Championships

1. Lori Horan: 224 (+12) [78-71-75]

2. Selah Unwin: 232 (+20) [75-77-80]

3. Kathleen Cochrane: 233 (+21) [81-76-76]

4. Jordan Koehler: 235 (+23) [81-80-74]

5. Jill Daniels: 244 (+22) [83-79-82]

6. JoAnn Jackson: 247 (+25) [84-81-82]

7. Rachel Thompson: 254 (+32) [80-87-87]

8. Heather Swaim: 277 (+65) [92-86-99]

9. Tammy Beiter: 290 (+78) [104-98-88]

10. Deborah Stout: 297 (+85) [105-98-94]

11. Susan Gombos: 312 (+100) [103-108-101]

Junior Division Results (Two Rounds)

1. Clare Tobin: 156 (+14) [82-74]

2. Marley Dunham: 164 (+22) [81-83]

3. Lucy Dunham: 171 (+29) [85-86]

4. Celia Florkowski: 186 (+44) [89-97]

5. Doris Li: 264 (+122) [133-131]

