Lawn maintenance worker shot at apartment complex in LaPorte County

LAPORTE COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - The LaPorte County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a suspect after a lawn maintenance worker was shot Wednesday morning at an apartment complex just outside of Michigan City.

Deputies were called just before 10:55 a.m. CDT to the 300 block of Woods Edge Drive at Woodland Crossing Apartment Homes for reports of a shooting. When they arrived, they found one victim with a non-life-threatening gunshot wound to one of his hands and secured the scene.

According to deputies, the victim was an employee of the apartment complex’s contracted lawn maintenance company. The victim was allegedly approached by a male suspect on foot who started shooting at him.

After the shooting, deputies say the suspected shooter entered a nearby vehicle that left the complex and headed north on Woodland Avenue.

If you have any information on this shooting or have surveillance/cell phone video, you’re asked to reach out to Capt. Andy Hynek at 219-326-7700, ext. 2401, or by email at ahynek@lcso.in.gov.

