Lawn maintenance worker shot at apartment complex in LaPorte County

(KWTX #1)
By 16 News Now
Published: Jul. 13, 2023 at 1:59 PM EDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAPORTE COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - The LaPorte County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a suspect after a lawn maintenance worker was shot Wednesday morning at an apartment complex just outside of Michigan City.

Deputies were called just before 10:55 a.m. CDT to the 300 block of Woods Edge Drive at Woodland Crossing Apartment Homes for reports of a shooting. When they arrived, they found one victim with a non-life-threatening gunshot wound to one of his hands and secured the scene.

According to deputies, the victim was an employee of the apartment complex’s contracted lawn maintenance company. The victim was allegedly approached by a male suspect on foot who started shooting at him.

After the shooting, deputies say the suspected shooter entered a nearby vehicle that left the complex and headed north on Woodland Avenue.

If you have any information on this shooting or have surveillance/cell phone video, you’re asked to reach out to Capt. Andy Hynek at 219-326-7700, ext. 2401, or by email at ahynek@lcso.in.gov.

Copyright 2023 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Boil order issued for Walkerton after water main break

Updated: 36 minutes ago
|
By 16 News Now
The boil order is in effect until further notice. Town officials say they are working to resolve the issue.

Traffic

South Bend installing nearly 100 speed humps in 24 neighborhoods

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By 16 News Now
The installation of these speed humps began in May and is expected to be completed by November.

News

Operation: Quiet Comfort providing service members with care packages

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Tricia Sloma
Operation: Quiet Comfort sends between 20 to 40 boxes a month from its location in Plymouth.

News

Operation: Quiet Comfort providing service members with care packages

Updated: 2 hours ago

Latest News

News

St. Joseph County police cruiser hit by suspect vehicle during chase

Updated: 2 hours ago

News

Dog rescued from South Bend house fire

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By 16 News Now
Firefighters were called to the 500 block of W. Ewing Avenue Thursday morning and found heavy smoke coming from a house in the area.

News

St. Joseph County police cruiser hit by suspect vehicle during chase

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By 16 News Now
According to police, the chase started Thursday morning in Osceola near the intersection of W. Superior Street and Beech Road.

News

First Alert Forecast: Pleasant Temperatures and Dry Conditions for Thursday

First Alert Forecast: Pleasant Temperatures and Dry Conditions for Thursday

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By Martin Lowrimore
Partly cloudy becoming mostly clear in the evening. High 79F.

News

First Alert Forecast: Pleasant Temperatures and Dry Conditions for Thursday

First Alert Forecast: Pleasant Temperatures and Dry Conditions for Thursday

Updated: 10 hours ago

Crime

South Bend Police Department hosts monthly crime stats meeting

Updated: 15 hours ago
|
By 16 News Now
The South Bend Police Department provided an update on crime in our community on Wednesday.