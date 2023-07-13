Advertise With Us

IDEM: Ethanol spill at Dixon Ditch not showing signs of negative impact

By 16 News Now
Published: Jul. 13, 2023 at 5:19 PM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The Indiana Department of Environmental Management issued a statement on Thursday, saying that ethanol disperses in water naturally and water samples show improved levels of dissolved oxygen, suggesting the degradation of ethanol.

But it’s unclear how much product made its way out of the South Bend Ethanol Plant and into the Dixon Ditch. The ditch runs from the ethanol plant west to LaPorte County and the headwaters of the Kankakee River.

IDEM says they have not seen any adverse impacts on the environment. The statement goes on to say pumping water out of the ditch is not an option because it could adversely affect aquatic life in the ditch.

IDEM says it will continue to monitor the situation.

