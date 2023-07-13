Advertise With Us

First Alert Forecast: Pleasant Temperatures and Dry Conditions for Thursday

After rough weather Wednesday Night, Thursday looking calm.
First Alert Forecast: Pleasant Temperatures and Dry Conditions for Thursday
By Martin Lowrimore
Published: Jul. 9, 2023 at 9:07 AM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) -

THURSDAY: Partly cloudy becoming mostly clear in the evening. High 79F.

FRIDAY: Hot and partly cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Rain chances 30%. Low 62F. High 87F.

SATURDAY: Warm and very humid with scattered rain and storms. Rain chances 40%. Low 67F. High 84F.

EXTENDED FORECAST: Rain chances are expected to linger through the weekend as a stationary front hangs out to our west, keeping moisture locked into our region. Rain chances will hover over Michiana for the next week or so as this moisture doesn’t really move out in the near future. Highs will remain in the upper 70s and low to mid 80s.

Copyright 2023 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Photos of a father’s reaction to his daughter being born have gone viral in just a few days.
‘I have to post these’: Father’s reactions go viral in baby birth photos
Police investigation underway on South Bend’s west side
Franklin Hibshman
Mentone man arrested after hourslong standoff near Rochester
Storm clouds pass over the Bronzville neighborhood of Chicago heading East out over Lake...
Tornado touches down near Chicago’s O’Hare airport, disrupting hundreds of flights

Latest News

First Alert Forecast: Pleasant Temperatures and Dry Conditions for Thursday
First Alert Forecast: Pleasant Temperatures and Dry Conditions for Thursday
South Bend Police Department hosts monthly crime stats meeting
Nick Bienz wins Indiana Open golf tournament
Irish send sophomore to world championships in Japan