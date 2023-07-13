Ernestine ‘Ernie’ Raclin dies at 95

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Ernestine “Ernie” Raclin has passed away at the age of 95 on Thursday. Raclin was the youngest daughter of E.M. Morris and the former chairman of 1st Source Bank.

E.M. Morris, alongside other investors, helped organize First National Bank of South Bend, which would later become 1st Source Bank. Raclin took over as chairman of the bank after the death of her husband, Michael Carmichael, in 1976.

She worked with 1st Source for over 20 years.

Raclin’s life was filled with philanthropy, serving the greater South Bend community. She was born and raised in the city and dedicated her life and work to serving others’ needs, especially in the community and region she loved so deeply.

“Our family is not only grieving the loss of a caring and wonderful mother and grandmother but also the loss of a mentor, advisor, friend and an endless source of whit, wisdom, and love,” shared Chris Murphy, Ernestine’s son-in-law and current CEO of the 1st Source Corporation. “Ernie lived her values publicly, giving to others in many ways, chief among them being volunteer community leadership and leading 1st Source to serve and grow. Her values informed how 1st Source does business every day and how our family prioritizes the well-being of our hometown. She leaves an indelible mark on this community and in the lives of so many who have known and loved her over the years. Her legacy will live on through her philanthropy and through our continued commitment to community leadership and business growth!”

According to 1st Source, Raclin was the first woman in the country to chair a local United Way chapter, to serve on the United Way of America’s National Board of Governors, to serve as Trustee of the University of Notre Dame, and to sit on the Board of 1st National Bank of Chicago, MidCon Corp, and NIPSCO.

She was the first woman to head Project Future and to serve on the Board of the St. Joseph County Chamber of Commerce.

Raclin also cofounded WNIT, Michiana Public Television Corporation, and Stanley Clark School.

