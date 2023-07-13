Boil order issued for Walkerton after water main break
WALKERTON, Ind. (WNDU) - The town of Walkerton is currently under a water boil order due to a water main break.
The boil order is in effect until further notice. Town officials say they are working to resolve the issue.
Under a boil water advisory, residents should:
- Use bottled or boiled water for drinking and to prepare and cook food.
- If bottled water is not available, bring water to a full rolling boil for one minute. After boiling, allow the water to cool before use.
- Boil tap water even if it is filtered.
- Do not use water from any appliance connected to your water line, such as ice and water from a refrigerator.
