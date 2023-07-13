Boil order issued for Walkerton after water main break

WALKERTON, Ind. (WNDU) - The town of Walkerton is currently under a water boil order due to a water main break.

The boil order is in effect until further notice. Town officials say they are working to resolve the issue.

Under a boil water advisory, residents should:

Use bottled or boiled water for drinking and to prepare and cook food.

If bottled water is not available, bring water to a full rolling boil for one minute. After boiling, allow the water to cool before use.

Boil tap water even if it is filtered.

Do not use water from any appliance connected to your water line, such as ice and water from a refrigerator.

