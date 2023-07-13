Boil order issued for Walkerton after water main break

(WOWT)
By 16 News Now
Published: Jul. 13, 2023 at 2:10 PM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
WALKERTON, Ind. (WNDU) - The town of Walkerton is currently under a water boil order due to a water main break.

The boil order is in effect until further notice. Town officials say they are working to resolve the issue.

Under a boil water advisory, residents should:

  • Use bottled or boiled water for drinking and to prepare and cook food.
  • If bottled water is not available, bring water to a full rolling boil for one minute. After boiling, allow the water to cool before use.
  • Boil tap water even if it is filtered.
  • Do not use water from any appliance connected to your water line, such as ice and water from a refrigerator.

