Benton Harbor revitalization plan calls for doubling population by 2040

BENTON HARBOR, Mich. (WNDU) - Ambitious plans are in store for the city of Benton Harbor as a revitalization plan is drafted.

The 210-page draft plan “Best Benton Harbor” was presented at a town hall meeting on Tuesday.

The plan has a goal of having 10,000 new residents by 2040 and having 3,000 new homes built and 1,000 existing homes renovated.

“Now we’re into the second decade going into the third,” said Mayor Marcus Muhammad of Benton Harbor. “A lot has changed. Technology has changed, the world has changed, development has changed. So we need to be in step with the modern time. And I think we’re putting a plan together that will render that.”

According to U.S. Census data, the city’s population was at its peak in 1960 with about 19,000 residents. Now, that number is down almost half at 9,000 residents.

Mayor Muhammad says he wants to make the plan so as not to displace or leave anyone behind.

“When you look at gentrification, it’s when you have development that compromises a wealth compromising community,” said Mayor Muhammad. “We don’t want a plan like that. We want a plan that embraces development, embraces community, embraces wealth. And most of all, helps people.”

McKenna, a planning and design company out of Kalamazoo, was hired by the city in June of 2021 to help guide the revitalization project. They say recently upgraded pipeline infrastructure has set a foundation for revitalization.

“We understand with the leadership of Mayor Mohammed that the state’s effort to replace lead pipes in the city has been completed,” said Paul Lippen, vice president of McKenna. “Part of this division presented in the Master Plan is to utilize the city’s really substantial infrastructure resources to provide high-quality services to more people. So the Master Plan, part of its vision to create more housing is to better utilize the city’s water, sewer infrastructure to service people and the city’s grid, its neighborhoods are really set up to do that.”

Next, the planning commissioners would need to send the draft to city commissioners to approve a 63-day, state-mandated public comment period.

“We want Benton Harbor to be a place for everybody to be able to come, and it be a safe haven and a safe place to raise your children,” said Mayor Muhammad.

The 210-page plan can be found on the city’s website and the “Best Benton Harbor” website.

