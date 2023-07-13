American Legion Post 357 riders honor local veteran

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - What’s good in Michiana?

How about a local veteran who was celebrated for his service to our country? American Legion riders from post 357 spent the afternoon honoring Henry “Hank” Steele, Jr. on Wednesday.

Hank has been a veteran of the United States Coast Guard for more than three decades!

Hank’s two daughters and son were in attendance as he received three awards from Homes for Heroes, Patriot Guard Riders, and the Hospice Care at Oakmonth.

“We are a hospice organization,” said Thomas Sweeney, of Caring Cove Hospice. “We have veterans that we serve and we like to recognize them. It’s really great for the families to see that they’re being appreciated. The whole put of hospice is to live the end of your life with dignity. This is part of that process.”

Hank didn’t have to worry about going hungry as Mission BBQ donated food for the event. The restaurant says it donates food to veteran events the chain knows about.

