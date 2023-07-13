Advertise With Us

American Legion Post 357 riders honor local veteran

By 16 News Now
Published: Jul. 12, 2023 at 11:04 PM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - What’s good in Michiana?

How about a local veteran who was celebrated for his service to our country? American Legion riders from post 357 spent the afternoon honoring Henry “Hank” Steele, Jr. on Wednesday.

Hank has been a veteran of the United States Coast Guard for more than three decades!

Hank’s two daughters and son were in attendance as he received three awards from Homes for Heroes, Patriot Guard Riders, and the Hospice Care at Oakmonth.

“We are a hospice organization,” said Thomas Sweeney, of Caring Cove Hospice. “We have veterans that we serve and we like to recognize them. It’s really great for the families to see that they’re being appreciated. The whole put of hospice is to live the end of your life with dignity. This is part of that process.”

Hank didn’t have to worry about going hungry as Mission BBQ donated food for the event. The restaurant says it donates food to veteran events the chain knows about.

Copyright 2023 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police release new details on recent deaths at Landmark Recovery center
Photos of a father’s reaction to his daughter being born have gone viral in just a few days.
‘I have to post these’: Father’s reactions go viral in baby birth photos
Nicole Arnold was struck and killed during an unrelated dispute between a married couple during...
Family of mother killed in South Bend hit-and-run speaks out
Meteorologist Kimberly Newman WNDU 8-27-2020 First Alert Weather
First Alert Forecast: Tornado WATCH issued for the area
Travion Thomas
Armed robbery suspect arrested after hiding in Texas Roadhouse restroom

Latest News

Marijuana buds are shown at Huron View Provisioning in Ann Arbor, Mich., Thursday, Jan. 28, 2021.
Michigan no longer requiring marijuana testing for state jobs
Michigan eliminates marijuana drug testing for state jobs
Veteran honored for service by American Legion post
South Bend Police Department hosts monthly crime statistics meeting
No contact advisory issued for St. Joseph County River