Wednesday’s Child: Cool Carmine

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Some foster children end up waiting years to be adopted. We’re trying to help with our Wednesday’s Child segment.

A friendly game of putt-putt is a fun way to get to know Carmine. He admits he can be competitive when he needs to be.

“Yeah, I’m competitive; I can be competitive,” said Carmine. “And when people tell me not to be competitive, I cannot be competitive.”

Carmine is a busy teen who enjoys a lot of different games.

“I like playing basketball, I like playing video games, I like sleeping,” said Carmine.

As for a favorite food?

“I like sushi. Sushi. Sushi is good. I like sushi. Steak. I just like everything, really,” said Carmine.

Carmine has been bounced around in foster care for the past five years. He’s currently in a residential facility. He hopes to find a family who will consider adoption.

“I’m not really looking for anything specific. I’d rather be with a family than the situation I’m in,” said Carmine.

He looks forward to having a family just greet him at the end of the day.

“People just being there to care for me. (Let’s) say I come back from school, and I just see a smile, smile on their face, saying, ‘Hi, Carmine, How’s your day? What have you been up to?’” said Carmine.

And help him reach his goals. He wants to be a mechanic or an architect someday.

Carmine is trying hard to stay positive about the future. Here’s his advice to other kids in foster care.

“Don’t let the temporary pain leave a permanent stain,” said Carmine. “I say that to a lot of people so that they feel better.”

And it helps to feel better about the days ahead.

“Just gotta look forward to them. And not get stuck in the present. Or get stuck in the past. Definitely not the past. The present is all right, but you just gotta look forward to the good things instead of holding on to the negative things,” said Carmine.

And that includes missing long putts on the green.

“Just have fun,” said Carmine. “Just have fun and enjoy it.”

Carmine’s 16th birthday is on July 22.

Click here to learn more about Carmine: Carmine - Indiana Adoption Program

