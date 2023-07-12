Advertise With Us

St. Joseph County River under no contact advisory after wastewater spill

(MGN)
By 16 News Now
Published: Jul. 12, 2023 at 7:56 PM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

THREE RIVERS, Mich. (WNDU) - Heads up to Michiana residents near the St. Joseph County River!

A “no contact” health advisory has been issued after a force main break in Three Rivers, causing untreated wastewater to be discharged into the St. Joe River.

The advisory was issued by the Branch-Hillsdale-St. Joseph Community Health Agency, after officials at Three Rivers Wastewater Treatment Plant confirmed that approximately 500,000 gallons of untreated wastewater discharged near the Broadway Street Bridge. It is believed that the leak happened on Friday, July 7, at 9:30 p.m.

Residents are advised to:

  • Avoid any body contact with the St. Joseph River downstream from the Broadway Street Bridge through at least Constantine
  • Avoid any types of recreational activities such as tubing, kayaking, swimming, canoeing, or fishing
  • Keep animals out of the water
  • Take a shower and wash any clothing that also was in contact with the river after Friday at 9:30 p.m.

Officials say the advisory is in effect until test results return on river water samples and that “coliform levels are back at normally expected amounts.”

Copyright 2023 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police release new details on recent deaths at Landmark Recovery center
Photos of a father’s reaction to his daughter being born have gone viral in just a few days.
‘I have to post these’: Father’s reactions go viral in baby birth photos
Nicole Arnold was struck and killed during an unrelated dispute between a married couple during...
Family of mother killed in South Bend hit-and-run speaks out
First Alert Forecast
First Alert Forecast: Another line of storms possible after sunset
Travion Thomas
Armed robbery suspect arrested after hiding in Texas Roadhouse restroom

Latest News

Nick Bienz holds off late charge to win PGA Indiana Open
Notre Dame swimmer to compete at upcoming World Championships in Japan
Berrien County sees ‘down-tick’ in Lyme disease cases
Berrien County sees ‘down-tick’ in Lyme disease cases
Police respond to 111 calls at Landmark Recovery center in 2023