St. Joseph County River under no contact advisory after wastewater spill

THREE RIVERS, Mich. (WNDU) - Heads up to Michiana residents near the St. Joseph County River!

A “no contact” health advisory has been issued after a force main break in Three Rivers, causing untreated wastewater to be discharged into the St. Joe River.

The advisory was issued by the Branch-Hillsdale-St. Joseph Community Health Agency, after officials at Three Rivers Wastewater Treatment Plant confirmed that approximately 500,000 gallons of untreated wastewater discharged near the Broadway Street Bridge. It is believed that the leak happened on Friday, July 7, at 9:30 p.m.

Residents are advised to:

Avoid any body contact with the St. Joseph River downstream from the Broadway Street Bridge through at least Constantine

Avoid any types of recreational activities such as tubing, kayaking, swimming, canoeing, or fishing

Keep animals out of the water

Take a shower and wash any clothing that also was in contact with the river after Friday at 9:30 p.m.

Officials say the advisory is in effect until test results return on river water samples and that “coliform levels are back at normally expected amounts.”

