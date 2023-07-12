St. Joseph County Council approves salary increases; adjusts health department

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Several county positions will see an increase in salary.

The St. Joseph County Council approved an increase for the county auditor, assessor, and clerk positions. Those three positions will now make $100,000.

The proposal narrowly passed by a vote of 5-4, following a split opinion among those in attendance.

Assessor Michael Castellon received a $35,000 raise, and Auditor John Murphy, as well as Clerk Amy Rolfes, received a $30,000 raise. Castellon has previously argued to the Council Committee that his approved salary is comparable to other assessors across other Indiana counties.

Another resolution passed on Tuesday, which is an ordinance that establishes salaries and fixes the number of employees at the St. Joseph County Department of Health.

The Council approved the bill 6-3, meaning Deputy Health Officer Dr. Mark Fox will be relieved of his position when the new health officer, Dr. Diana Purushotham, starts on July 24. Dr. Fox also serves as a professor of medicine and pediatrics at Indiana University School of Medicine South Bend.

The Council is removing the position to help finance the expanded salary of $250,000 for Dr. Purushotham.

