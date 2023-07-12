South Bend man sentenced to 12 years for trying to have sex with 15-year-old

Kevin Roell
Kevin Roell(St. Joseph County Jail)
By 16 News Now
Published: Jul. 12, 2023 at 4:29 PM EDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - A 40-year-old South Bend man was handed a 12-year prison sentence on Wednesday for trying to have sex with a 15-year-old last year.

Kevin Roell was sentenced to 144 months in prison followed by eight years of supervised release on his plea of guilty to attempted sex trafficking of a minor.

According to documents in the case, Roell communicated over the internet with a person he agreed to pay to facilitate him having sex with a 15-year-old girl back in August 2022.

Roell allegedly used Bitcoin to pay a deposit, and then arrived at a hotel in South Bend with roses, jewelry, and cash planning to have sex with the 15-year-old. Roell was subsequently arrested.

