Records: 100+ police calls to Landmark Recovery in 2023

MISHAWAKA, Ind. (WNDU) - New documents just released Wednesday by the St. Joseph County Police Department point to the sheer number of police and fire calls to Landmark Recovery Rehab Center, the site of several recent death investigations.

In response to a public records request by 16 News Now, a SJCPD spokesman said in the 192 days of 2023, department officers have responded to 111 calls to the rehab facility located south of Mishawaka. Of those 111 calls, there are 26 reported incidents, including now six overdoses; two rape cases; a sexual assault; and a stabbing.

“These are the incidents that we are aware of, we routinely receive reports that staff will not let patients call police and discourage reporting incidents,” SJCPD wrote in an e-mail to media outlets.

Allegations of dismissing rape claims, not cooperating with police

For the two rape cases, the incident reports released to 16 News Now state that in one of the situations, a staff member was raped by a patient in an office and that Landmark Recovery refused to hand over video of the suspect to investigators.

In the second alleged rape, a patient tells police they tried reporting the assault to several Landmark employees.

However, the incident report from officers said: “One of the workers even advised the victim that the suspect ‘is like that sometimes.’ This indicates that the suspect has assaulted others and the staff knew of his actions. The victim was unable to report the incident until after she was discharged.”

Police records from last fall indicate one reported incident of sexual battery in which a patient claims Landmark Recovery would not let them call police and wouldn’t address the sexual harassment.

In a January stabbing, police said Landmark Recovery staff “were uncooperative and refused to provide detectives with any information or video. Prosecutor seeking contempt.”

Several overdoses in 11 months, some fatal

SJCPD officials said since Landmark Recovery opened in August 2022, there have been nine overdoses that required police and EMS response, including two overdose deaths last week along with an overdose death in November 2022.

Landmark Recovery has not responded to 16 News Now’s request for comment.

Copyright 2023 WNDU. All rights reserved.