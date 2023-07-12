Advertise With Us

Possible cormorants spotted at Merrifield Park

By 16 News Now
Published: Jul. 12, 2023 at 5:46 PM EDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
MISHAWAKA, Ind. (WNDU) - As much as we’d like, our news team can’t be everywhere! But that’s where viewers like you come in.

A viewer, Steve Nobles, sent us these pictures saying he saw the large bird at St. Joe River near Merrifield Park in Mishawaka.

He says he did some research and believes they may be cormorants. He says he’s seen several of them roosting together.

No matter where they are, they sure are beautiful to look at!

