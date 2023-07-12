Police investigation underway on South Bend’s west side

By 16 News Now
Published: Jul. 12, 2023 at 12:01 PM EDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - A police operation is unfolding right now on South Bend’s west side.

It’s happening near the 5200 block of Cedarwood Lane, which is just a couple of blocks from Washington High School. SWAT was also called out as part of the police investigation.

16 News Now spoke with a neighbor in the area who said all the action unfolded just after 9 a.m. Wednesday morning.

Officials with South Bend police tell 16 News Now this is all part of an ongoing investigation. SWAT has since left the scene.

Stay with 16 News Now on-air and online as we continue to follow this developing story.

