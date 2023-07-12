Open house in North Liberty to discuss trail connection

NORTH LIBERTY, Ind. (WNDU) - Over one hundred people gathered for an open house Tuesday to learn about a three-mile trail that could connect Potato Creek State Park to North Liberty.

The event was at the North Liberty Community Center.

Town officials and St. Joseph County officials say they want to enhance peoples’ quality of life.

There has been talk about building a trail for a while now, but interest especially grew after funding was approved to build an inn at the park.

“Residents could easily walk or bike there, as well as when the inn is built, and the guests are at Potato Creek, they could come to the town and be able to experience the town and it’s amazing shops,” said James Turnwald, who is the Executive Director of MACOG.

MACOG, the town, DLZ and the county have been working on a study and are proposing two trail options.

“One, which would come from the town along the rail corridor, up Sycamore and then across State Road 4. The other option would be to come out more towards the school, on the north side of town, and then go along the edge of properties and along the drainage ditch into Potato Creek and never having to cross State Road 4,” said Turnwald.

“One of the two options is a real safety concern I feel. It’s crossing that state highway. Posted speed limit where they are proposing to cross it is 55 miles per hour. I hate to say, nobody goes just 55 miles an hour this day in age,” said resident Tom McCormick.

MACOG will review the public’s feedback and will make tweaks if needed.

If there is enough support for the project, they will start applying for grants.

Town officials said the second phase of the project would extend the trail to Lakeville.

