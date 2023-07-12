Notre Dame swimmer to compete at upcoming World Championships in Japan

FUKUOKA, Japan (WNDU) - Notre Dame swimmer Chris Guiliano will compete at the sport’s highest level for a non-Olympic year — the World Championships in Japan.

That’s where the rising junior is now getting ready for the first day of racing on Friday.

Navigating the 12-hour difference, 16 Sports got a chance to talk to Guiliano Wednesday morning about swimming at this level, and he took it back to a race in the high school state championships in Pennsylvania that convinced him that this could actually happen.

“Going to the Olympic level has always been a dream and to compete at the World Championships, I feel like I’ve almost hit that highest point of the sport, you know,” Guiliano said. “I’m competing at the highest level, and man it’s just crazy how much... like it’s just been three years, you know? It hasn’t been long since that moment at states.”

Guiliano will race in the 400 freestyle relay on Friday and the 100 freestyle next Monday.

For more information on the 2023 World Aquatics Championships in Fukuoka, click here.

