Nick Bienz holds off late charge to win PGA Indiana Open

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The Indiana PGA Open at Warren Golf Course was again plagued by rain showers Wednesday as golfers came down the stretch, but a champion was crowned after a brief delay on the very last hole.

Nick Bienz led by three strokes coming into the day, but Ben Hoagland made things interesting right up to the final putt, finishing just one stroke behind Bienz.

“Last year, I came really close. Just screwed up the first round,” Bienz said afterwards. “For me, I had the confidence knowing that if I were to play decent or good in the first round, I was going to be able to hold my own through the rest of the tournament. I think leading into the week I had all the confidence I could possibly have. I just had to execute.”

Although Hoagland came up short, he wasn’t feeling down about his performance.

“I’ve been playing good all week, and I’ve really been playing good all summer, and it was just go out there and try to do the best I can like I have been so far this summer,” Hoagland said. “It’s probably the best tournament I’ve had in my career so far, so hoping to build on it and keep doing it.”

The highest local finisher was Alec Dutkowski of Elkhart, who finished tied for 35th (+4).

Here’s a look at the top names on the final leaderboard. For a look at the full leaderboard, click here.

1. Nick Bienz (Hoagland) [-9]

2. Ben Hoagland (amateur - Evansville) [-8]

3. Carter Smith (amateur - Sellersburg) [-5]

T4. Matthew Meneghetti (Schererville) [-4]

T4. Nicholas Dentino (amateur - Carmel) [-4]

T6. Anthony Bradley (Paoli) [-3]

T6. Jamie Broce (IU Golf Course) [-3]

T6. Jacob Modleski (Noblesville) [-3]

T6. Eric Steger (Pebble Brook) [-3]

T6. Graham McAfee (Fishers) [-3]

