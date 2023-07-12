Nappanee to ‘Embrace the Pace’ from July 13-15

NAPPANEE, Ind. (WNDU) - If your calendar is jam packed with a busy summer schedule, folks in Nappanee are urging you to slow down!

For the next few days, you’re invited to “Embrace the Pace” in a town known for its food, shopping, and relaxed atmosphere.

Nappanee’s “Embrace the Pace” days are set from July 13-15.

“‘Embrace the Pace’ days brings a collection of not only people, but businesses together,” says Jeff Kitson, executive director of the Nappanee Area Chamber of Commerce. “Nappanee comes alive to showcase who we are. There’s something for everybody. So, if you’re looking to just get away for a short day trip, come to Nappanee this week for ‘Embrace the Pace’ days.”

The fun kicks off Wednesday night with the Elkhart County Miracle baseball game at the NorthWood Field of Dreams Complex at 7 p.m.

Another highlight is the Nappanee Friday Fest (July 14) that features a car show, art walk, and live music. Meanwhile, the annual Fireman’s Fish Fry is at the fire department on Saturday, July 15, from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m.

For more information, click here or read the press release below from the Nappanee Chamber of Commerce:

FREE CITY-WIDE GARAGE SALES start on Thursday, July 13th and run through Saturday, July 15th. Everyone is sure to find a bargain or treasure! The Chamber is putting together a listing of garage sales. Listings will be available at the Chamber office and participating businesses.

MERCHANTS SALES AND SPECIALS will also be happening July 13-15! The Chamber will have a Sales Flyer available at our office and at participating businesses. Throughout the day stroll into one of our many locally owned and operated shops. From our beautiful downtown to Coppes Commons; LJ Wagner’s to the east and The Barns at Nappanee, Home of Amish Acres to the west; you will find yourself immersed in the slower pace that Nappanee provides. You can also stop at The Nappanee Center and pick up a map of our Countryside Shoppes to continue your shopping experience.

VISIT NAPPANEE’S FRIDAY FEST will be held on Friday, July14 from 5:00 until 9:00 pm. Enjoy live music by PS Dump Your Boyfriend, a car show, art walk and lots more!

NAPPANEE FIREMAN’S FISH FRY is Saturday, July 15 from 4:00 until 8:00 pm. Meals are served at the fire station and drive-through carryout is also available.

EMBRACE THE PACE DAYS began back in 2006 celebrating the branding of “Embrace the Pace”. Today the weekend has grown to bring family and friends old and new to celebrate EMBRACE THE PACE weekend in Nappanee. For more information feel free to check out our website: www.nappaneechamber.com, or call the Chamber of Commerce at 574-773-7812.

