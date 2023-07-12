‘Mural Mania’ returns to downtown South Bend

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - South Bend is seeing an increase in artists!

The second installment of “Mural Mania” returned to the city, led by local organizer and muralist Alex Ann Allen. The project brings in painters from all over to work on spaces downtown.

Among this year’s artists was Rhiannan Sibbald, who spent half her Wednesday working on a mural at the library’s loading docks.

“Public art is really important. It’s more than just bringing color to the area; it brings a sense of community and pride to the area,” Sibbald told 16 News Now.

The spots selected are all close to each other by design. In the grand scheme, the layout of all the murals will let people easily walk around to see the art as it comes to life.

