Advertise With Us

‘Mural Mania’ returns to downtown South Bend

By 16 News Now
Published: Jul. 12, 2023 at 5:33 PM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - South Bend is seeing an increase in artists!

The second installment of “Mural Mania” returned to the city, led by local organizer and muralist Alex Ann Allen. The project brings in painters from all over to work on spaces downtown.

Among this year’s artists was Rhiannan Sibbald, who spent half her Wednesday working on a mural at the library’s loading docks.

“Public art is really important. It’s more than just bringing color to the area; it brings a sense of community and pride to the area,” Sibbald told 16 News Now.

The spots selected are all close to each other by design. In the grand scheme, the layout of all the murals will let people easily walk around to see the art as it comes to life.

Copyright 2023 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police release new details on recent deaths at Landmark Recovery center
Nicole Arnold was struck and killed during an unrelated dispute between a married couple during...
Family of mother killed in South Bend hit-and-run speaks out
Travion Thomas
Armed robbery suspect arrested after hiding in Texas Roadhouse restroom
First Alert Forecast
First Alert Forecast: Another line of storms possible after sunset
St. Joseph County police investigating recent deaths at Landmark Recovery

Latest News

Green Stem donates $10K to Ferry Street Resource Center on July 12, 2023.
Green Stem donates $10K to Ferry Street Resource Center
Green Stem donates $10K to Ferry Street Resource Center
Possible cormorants spotted at Merrifield Park on July 12, 2023.
Possible cormorants spotted at Merrifield Park
Possible cormorants spotted at Merrifield Park
Medical Moment: Treating depression with anti-psychotic medication