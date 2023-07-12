Mentone man arrested after hourslong standoff near Rochester

FULTON COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - A Mentone man was arrested Tuesday after an hourslong standoff with police at a home outside of Rochester.

Deputies with the Fulton County Sheriff’s Office were called around 9:50 a.m. to a home in the 900 block of Monticello Road on reports of a woman being held against her will by a male acquaintance. The woman, who was able to escape from the home, told responding officers she was battered by the man and that he was armed with a gun.

Local law enforcement attempted to call the man, identified as 34-year-old Franklin Hibshman, out of the home, but police say he refused orders. Eventually, the Indiana state Police Emergency Response Team (SWAT) was called in to assist. Shortly after SWAT arrived on scene, Hibshman exited the home peacefully and was taken into custody.

Hibshman was arrested and booked into the Fulton County Detention Center for criminal confinement, intimidation, and domestic battery. He was also booked on an active warrant out of Whitley County for battery resulting in serious bodily injury.

Police say Monticello Road was closed for approximately three hours because of this incident.

