Medical Moment: A new method for treatment-resistant depression

(WNDU) - In the U.S. alone, over 16,000,000 adults have gone through at least one major depressive episode in the past year.

Around 30% don’t respond to standard types of treatment. Now, researchers are finding new ways to give people hope of living a better life.

Creating colorful artwork helps 69-year-old Christy Hart control some pretty dark thoughts that she’s struggled with for most of her life.

“I can remember my senior year of high school being extremely depressed,” Hart recalled.

At 40, the depression again became overwhelming.

“I got Prozac and it was like somebody took a paper bag off my head and the world existed outside,” Hart continued.

Then, in her 60s, health issues, combined with the pandemic, sent her spiraling again.

“I didn’t take pleasure in much anymore,” Hart spoke.

Already taking the antidepressant Effexor, Christy found out about a groundbreaking study at Washington University School of Medicine.

“The worst news about it is we usually don’t know in advance that someone’s depression is gonna be treatment-resistant,” said Eric Lenze, psychiatrist. “We still in this day and age use a trial-and-error approach.”

Lenze found that adding the anti-psychotic medication, Aripiprazole, can help.

“The underlying idea is if you take two antidepressants from different classes, you may have a higher chance of getting better from depression,” Doctor Lenze explained.

Doctor Lenze says 30% of the treatment-resistant patients finally found relief.

“It was pretty remarkable change really quickly,” Doctor Lenze said.

Christy now uses another drug called Bupropion, along with Effexor, and says it has changed her life.

“Being happy is a nice thing, you know, more energy, less sleeping,” Hart said. “People don’t realize what depression does until you start to get help.”

She definitely agrees with Doctor Lenze.

“Just because it’s been called treatment-resistant doesn’t mean give up hope,” Doctor Lenze finished.

