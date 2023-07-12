Mark Mow returning to Elkhart Community Schools as interim superintendent

Mark Mow
Mark Mow (WNDU)
By 16 News Now
Published: Jul. 12, 2023 at 10:28 AM EDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ELKHART, Ind. (WNDU) - A familiar face is temporarily stepping out of retirement to fill the superintendent vacancy at Elkhart Community Schools.

On Tuesday night, the ECS Board of School Trustee selected Mark Mow to be the district’s interim superintendent effective next Monday, July 17. The board will take formal action on Mow’s contract this Thursday.

The district has been searching for a new superintendent since Dr. Steve Thalheimer announced his resignation back in February. Thalheimer cited personal wellness as his reason for stepping away. His last day was June 30.

Mow was the superintendent of Elkhart Community Schools from 2002 until his retirement in 2012. He started with the district in 1970 as a middle school science teacher and served in multiple administrative positions before becoming superintendent in 2002.

It’s not the first time Mow has stepped out of retirement to help ECS fill its superintendent vacancy. He previously served as interim superintendent in 2018 after Robert Haworth left the district.

“I look forward to working with both the ECS Board of School Trustees and Elkhart’s outstanding staff to fulfill the school corporation’s promise to Elkhart students,” Mow said in a press release sent to 16 News Now. “As the year progresses, we look forward to sharing many stories of success with parents and the entire Elkhart community. "

According to the district, Mow has stayed actively involved in the community in several volunteer roles during his retirement.

Copyright 2023 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Crime

Franklin Hibshman

Mentone man arrested after hourslong standoff near Rochester

Updated: 6 minutes ago
|
By 16 News Now
Deputies were called Tuesday morning to a home in the 900 block of Monticello Road on reports of a woman being held against her will by a man.

News

First Alert Weather: Rain and Storm Chances All Day Wednesday

First Alert Forecast: Rain and Storms Expected All Day Long

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Martin Lowrimore
Scattered storms will be in the forecast through at least Wednesday

News

First Alert Weather: Rain and Storm Chances All Day Wednesday

First Alert Weather: Rain and Storm Chances All Day Wednesday

Updated: 5 hours ago

News

Indiana Open Championship underway at Warren Golf Course

Updated: 12 hours ago

Latest News

News

Open house in North Liberty to discuss trail connection

Open house held in North Liberty to discuss trail connection

Updated: 12 hours ago
|
By 16 News Now and Monica Murphy
Over 100 people gathered for an open house to learn about a three-mile trail that could connect Potato Creek State Park to North Liberty.

News

St. Joseph County Council approves salary increases; adjusts health department

St. Joseph County Council approves salary increases; adjusts health department

Updated: 12 hours ago
|
By 16 News Now
The St. Joseph County Council approved several resolutions on Tuesday night that affect the salaries of county employees and adjusts the health department.

News

Sal Vulcano to perform at The Lerner Theatre

Updated: 12 hours ago

News

St. Joseph County Council approves salary increases; adjusts health department

Updated: 12 hours ago

News

Open house held on proposed trail from North Liberty to Potato Creek State Park

Updated: 12 hours ago

News

Irish hockey announces nonconference schedule for 2023-24 season

Updated: 16 hours ago