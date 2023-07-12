Mark Mow returning to Elkhart Community Schools as interim superintendent

ELKHART, Ind. (WNDU) - A familiar face is temporarily stepping out of retirement to fill the superintendent vacancy at Elkhart Community Schools.

On Tuesday night, the ECS Board of School Trustee selected Mark Mow to be the district’s interim superintendent effective next Monday, July 17. The board will take formal action on Mow’s contract this Thursday.

The district has been searching for a new superintendent since Dr. Steve Thalheimer announced his resignation back in February. Thalheimer cited personal wellness as his reason for stepping away. His last day was June 30.

Mow was the superintendent of Elkhart Community Schools from 2002 until his retirement in 2012. He started with the district in 1970 as a middle school science teacher and served in multiple administrative positions before becoming superintendent in 2002.

It’s not the first time Mow has stepped out of retirement to help ECS fill its superintendent vacancy. He previously served as interim superintendent in 2018 after Robert Haworth left the district.

“I look forward to working with both the ECS Board of School Trustees and Elkhart’s outstanding staff to fulfill the school corporation’s promise to Elkhart students,” Mow said in a press release sent to 16 News Now. “As the year progresses, we look forward to sharing many stories of success with parents and the entire Elkhart community. "

According to the district, Mow has stayed actively involved in the community in several volunteer roles during his retirement.

Copyright 2023 WNDU. All rights reserved.