Indiana State Police trooper rescues 2 dogs running around Toll Road

(ISP Sgt. Ted Bohner)
By 16 News Now
Published: Jul. 12, 2023 at 1:43 PM EDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(WNDU) - An Indiana State Police trooper is being recognized for rescuing two dogs who were running around the Indiana Toll Road.

According to a Facebook post from Sgt. Ted Bohner, the dogs were rescued by M/Trp Maurice Wilkins on Tuesday.

Police say the dogs are now being cared for by the LaPorte County Humane Society, but not before leaving a mess in M/Trp Wilkins’ back seat! 😂

Way to go, M/Trp Wilkins!

Copyright 2023 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Arielle Sharkey

Goshen police searching for missing 15-year-old girl

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By 16 News Now
Police believe Arielle Sharkey left her home in Goshen of her own accord and may be headed to the Chicago area.

News

Nappanee 'Embrace the Pace' - Interview with Jeff Kitson

Updated: 2 hours ago

News

Nappanee 'Embrace the Pace' Days - Interview with Cami Mechling

Updated: 2 hours ago

News

Nappanee to ‘Embrace the Pace’ from July 13-15

Updated: 2 hours ago

Latest News

Events

Nappanee to ‘Embrace the Pace’ from July 13-15

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Tricia Sloma and 16 News Now
For the next few days, you’re invited to “Embrace the Pace” in a town known for its food, shopping, and relaxed atmosphere.

News

Police investigation underway on South Bend’s west side

Updated: 2 hours ago

News

Police investigation underway on South Bend’s west side

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By 16 News Now
Officers were called Wednesday morning the 5200 block of Cedarwood Lane, which is just a couple of blocks from Washington High School.

Crime

Franklin Hibshman

Mentone man arrested after hourslong standoff near Rochester

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By 16 News Now
Deputies were called Tuesday morning to a home in the 900 block of Monticello Road on reports of a woman being held against her will by a man.

News

Mark Mow

Mark Mow returning to Elkhart Community Schools as interim superintendent

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By 16 News Now
The district has been searching for a new superintendent since Dr. Steve Thalheimer announced his resignation back in February.

News

First Alert Weather: Rain and Storm Chances All Day Wednesday

First Alert Forecast: Rain and Storms Expected All Day Long

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
By Martin Lowrimore
Scattered storms will be in the forecast through at least Wednesday