Indiana State Police trooper rescues 2 dogs running around Toll Road
Published: Jul. 12, 2023 at 1:43 PM EDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
(WNDU) - An Indiana State Police trooper is being recognized for rescuing two dogs who were running around the Indiana Toll Road.
According to a Facebook post from Sgt. Ted Bohner, the dogs were rescued by M/Trp Maurice Wilkins on Tuesday.
Police say the dogs are now being cared for by the LaPorte County Humane Society, but not before leaving a mess in M/Trp Wilkins’ back seat! 😂
Way to go, M/Trp Wilkins!
