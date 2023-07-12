Green Stem donates $10K to Ferry Street Resource Center

NILES, Mich. (WNDU) - Green Stem Provisioning cut a check for a good cause on Wednesday!

The historic Ferry Street Resource Center in Niles burned down back in May. Green Stem gave $10,000 to the group.

Ferry Street says it will use the money to continue helping its clients and help them rebuild and recover from the fire.

“Every year for the last four years, we’ve donated to the Ferry Street Resource Center. This year, we’re proud to present another 10,000-dollar check to them. Just like last year, the year before, and the year before that,” said Katie Lindgren, with Green Stem.

Ferry Street Resource Center is currently operating out of the Niles District Library. It’s still offering the same services as always!

