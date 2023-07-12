Advertise With Us

Green Stem donates $10K to Ferry Street Resource Center

By 16 News Now
Published: Jul. 12, 2023 at 5:47 PM EDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NILES, Mich. (WNDU) - Green Stem Provisioning cut a check for a good cause on Wednesday!

The historic Ferry Street Resource Center in Niles burned down back in May. Green Stem gave $10,000 to the group.

Ferry Street says it will use the money to continue helping its clients and help them rebuild and recover from the fire.

“Every year for the last four years, we’ve donated to the Ferry Street Resource Center. This year, we’re proud to present another 10,000-dollar check to them. Just like last year, the year before, and the year before that,” said Katie Lindgren, with Green Stem.

Ferry Street Resource Center is currently operating out of the Niles District Library. It’s still offering the same services as always!

Copyright 2023 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police release new details on recent deaths at Landmark Recovery center
Nicole Arnold was struck and killed during an unrelated dispute between a married couple during...
Family of mother killed in South Bend hit-and-run speaks out
Travion Thomas
Armed robbery suspect arrested after hiding in Texas Roadhouse restroom
First Alert Forecast
First Alert Forecast: Another line of storms possible after sunset
St. Joseph County police investigating recent deaths at Landmark Recovery

Latest News

Green Stem donates $10K to Ferry Street Resource Center
Possible cormorants spotted at Merrifield Park on July 12, 2023.
Possible cormorants spotted at Merrifield Park
Possible cormorants spotted at Merrifield Park
Medical Moment: Treating depression with anti-psychotic medication