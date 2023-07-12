Gov. Whitmer signs deer harvest penalty reduction bill into law

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WNDU) - Hunters in Michigan are getting some relief when it comes to reporting deer harvests.

According to our affiliate WLUC in Marquette, Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer signed a Senate bill into law Tuesday that reduces the penalty for failing to report a deer harvest from a misdemeanor to a one-time fine of $150.

Last year the Michigan DNR began requiring hunters to report their deer harvest online within 72 hours. The initial fine for failing to report was up to $500 plus a misdemeanor resulting in up to 90 days in jail.

“The idea was to try to reduce it to a smaller penalty, not be something on your record, have it be something that is a lot more reasonable for what the crime is,” said George Lindquist, U.P. Whitetails association of Marquette County Trustee. “You’re still required to report. They want you to report, but you don’t need that sort of fine for not reporting.”

The DNR system of reporting a deer harvest can be done online or on the phone using the DNR app. The DNR says the deer harvest reporting system is streamlined and can be completed in about five minutes or less.

Copyright 2023 WNDU. All rights reserved.