Goshen police searching for missing 15-year-old girl

GOSHEN, Ind. (WNDU) - The Goshen Police Department needs your help finding a missing 15-year-old girl.

Arielle Sharkey is 5′2″ and weighs 110 pounds. Police say she may have cut her hair and dyed it dark green.

Police believe Arielle left her home in Goshen of her own accord and may be headed to the Chicago area.

If you have any information about Arielle or her whereabouts, you’re asked to call the Goshen Police Department’s dispatch center at 574-533-4151.

Arielle Sharkey (Goshen Police Department)

