Golfers navigate weather delays in PGA Indiana Open

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Day 2 from the PGA Indiana Open was delayed twice due the weather conditions in South Bend. The three day tournament at Warren Golf Course concludes on Wednesday.

The current leader is Nick Bienz from Hoagland, Indiana. He has a two day score of 8 under par. He’ll tee off with amateur Ben Hoagland and Graham McAree at 10:39 AM on Wednesday.

Here’s a look at the current leaderboard through day 2.

1- Nick Bienz (-8)

2- Ben Hoagland (a) (-5)

T3- Graham McAree (-4)

T3- Blake Wheeler (-4)

5- Michael Davan (-3)

T6- nine golfers tied at -2

