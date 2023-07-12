Advertise With Us

First Alert Forecast: Rain and Storms Expected All Day Long

Scattered storms will be in the forecast through at least Wednesday
First Alert Weather: Rain and Storm Chances All Day Wednesday
By Martin Lowrimore
Published: Jul. 9, 2023 at 9:07 AM EDT
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) -

After the heat today, more rain chances and thunderstorms are ahead. While the severe weather threat remains low on Wednesday, a few isolated thunderstorms could be possible during Wednesday’s evening commute. High temperatures on Wednesday will reflect Tuesday’s cold front and only warm close to 80 degrees. Scattered showers and storms will be in the forecast on Thursday and Friday, but coverage potential is greatest on Wednesday. Afternoon highs will climb back into the middle 80s on Thursday and Friday before cooling back to the lower 80s this weekend.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy and rainy, some storms in the afternoon could be strong. Rain chances 60%. High 77F.

THURSDAY: Partly cloudy with continuing rain chances through the day. Rain chances 30%. Low 63F. High 80F.

FRDAY: Partly cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms. Rain chances 30%. Low 64F. High 86F.

EXTENDED FORECAST: Rain chances are expected to linger through the workweek as a stationary front hangs out to our west, keeping moisture locked into our region, this could persist into the weekend with precipitation chances around 20% even into Sat/Sun. Temperatures will remain in the upper 70s to mid 80s through the entire forecast, expected into the middle of next week.

