Elkhart’s neighborhood initiative seeks to improve city services for residents

ELKHART, Ind. (WNDU) - All four code compliance officers in the city of Elkhart have been told to hit the road.

They’re not losing their jobs but rather changing the way those jobs are done.

Working code compliance in Elkhart these days means working closer to the people — working out on the streets and out of a car. The officers also stagger shifts to work some late afternoon hours.

“So, we get to see the things that normally don’t, we don’ t get to see after 5 o’clock because the city shuts down from our department,” said Elkhart Building Commissioner Tim Bistine.

Bistine says code officers began a sweep in May that removed about 50 vehicles that were illegally parked or abandoned.

“We’ve even had landlords call us and say, ‘Hey, listen, we’ve been trying to get this car out of here for years, but that resident is long gone.’ They don’t have a title so no towing company will come and tow them,” he said.

Mayor Rod Roberson has a goal of offering unparalleled service to city residents. Along those lines, the mayor says the number of neighborhood associations in Elkhart has gone from four to 11 on his watch.

“The service that we are providing is so important to how our residents feel about living in our city,” Roberson said. “That’s true quality of place, quality of life. How you live, how you feel about your city, and we want to make sure that Elkhart is a place where people feel as though they’re connected to it.”

“We recognize that there’s only so much that we see in a town down fashion from the city, and we can make certain assumptions,” added Communications Director Corrine Straight. “We can look at data metrics to see what a neighborhood needs, but we need the residents to actually tell us what they need, and that’s a service we can provide.”

The city’s next planned service upgrade will allow residents and contractors to apply for building permits online.

