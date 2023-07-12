Deacon: AC units likely stolen from Benton Harbor church dealing with roof collapse

BENTON HARBOR, Mich. (WNDU) - A rough stretch for one church in Benton Harbor continues.

Last week, 16 News Now told you about the roof caving in at St. Mark Missionary Baptist Church. Now, we’re learning four air conditioning units are missing from the church.

Deacon Robert Triche tells 16 News Now the AC units were likely stolen. He adds that the units were in perfect condition and the church was planning to use them in their new building.

The building is located at the corner of Pavone Street and Clay Street and has been vacant for 18 months ever since structural concerns were raised.

The church has changed its name (Holy Ground Worship Center) and moved to a temporary location. There are plans to build a new church.

Monetary donations to Holy Ground Worship Center can be made via Cashapp: $StMarkBH

