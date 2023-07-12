Advertise With Us

Blind, 3-legged kitten finds forever home on National Kitten Day

Noodle, a 3-month-old kitten, was hit by a car in May.
Noodle, a 3-month-old kitten, was hit by a car in May.(Greenville Humane Society)
By Amanda Shaw and Emily Van de Riet
Published: Jul. 12, 2023 at 4:13 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREENVILLE, S.C. (WHNS/Gray News) – One very special kitten in South Carolina found her forever home on Monday, which happened to be National Kitten Day.

Noodle, a 3-month-old kitten, was hit by a car in May.

The Greenville Humane Society said they did everything possible to save her front leg, but she needed an amputation.

The surgery was a success, but a few weeks later, Noodle had another surgery to be spayed. During the procedure, her heart suddenly stopped.

The Greenville Humane Society’s medical team was able to revive Noodle, but she lost vision in both of her eyes, and it’s unlikely she will ever recover her sight.

Noodle heads home with her new family.
Noodle heads home with her new family.(Greenville Humane Society)

The shelter was looking for a comfortable, stable home for Noodle “where she can grow into a confident cat.”

The humane society also hoped to place Noodle in a home with other friendly cats who could “help show her the ropes and be her guide throughout life.”

Fortunately, Noodle found a forever home with a family who already has two cats.

On Monday afternoon, the Greenville Humane Society said Noodle’s new family was signing paperwork for her adoption.

The shelter shared photos of Noodle with her new family heading home.

Copyright 2023 WHNS via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police release new details on recent deaths at Landmark Recovery center
Nicole Arnold was struck and killed during an unrelated dispute between a married couple during...
Family of mother killed in South Bend hit-and-run speaks out
Travion Thomas
Armed robbery suspect arrested after hiding in Texas Roadhouse restroom
First Alert Forecast
First Alert Forecast: Another line of storms possible after sunset
St. Joseph County police investigating recent deaths at Landmark Recovery

Latest News

Elkhart’s neighborhood initiative seeks to improve city services for residents
Tracy Chapman is discussing country music star Luke Combs' success with a cover of "Fast Car."
Tracy Chapman ‘honored’ seeing Luke Combs’ success with ‘Fast Car’ cover
FILE - FBI Director Christopher Wray testifies before the House Appropriations subcommittee...
FBI Director Chris Wray defends the ‘real FBI’ against criticism from House Republicans
Records: Police called more than 100 times this year to Landmark Recovery
First Alert Forecast
First Alert Forecast: Another line of storms possible after sunset