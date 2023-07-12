Berrien County sees ‘down-tick’ in Lyme disease cases

BERRIEN COUNTY, Mich. (WNDU) - You may not see them too well while on a walk, but these little bugs might turn your afternoon walk into a headache... they might even tick you off.

With summer bringing warm and sometimes moist conditions, tick season is upon us, which can be a problem for southwest Michigan as its sandy and moist soil is a perfect place for ticks to call home.

Ticks can carry tick-borne bacterial diseases such as Lyme disease and Anaplasmosis.

“Simple course of antibiotics from a medical provider can treat Lyme disease,” said Guy Miller, health officer with the Berrien County Health Department. “The very, very indicative presentation of Lyme disease is called a bullseye rash, and it’s not quite a bruise, but it’s a bullseye ring kind of with a tick bite right in the middle.”

Despite favorable conditions for ticks, Berrien County has seen a downtick in Lyme disease cases throughout the past few years.

A graph depicting the lower rate of Lyme disease cases. (WNDU)

“It’s a little bit troublesome because we know we have a lot of people who come here from out of town,” said Miller. “All of the records that we get are based on your home address.”

Marcus Pigman, a Berrien County resident, says he’s not only watching for ticks on him, but he’s also keeping an eye on his dog Bandit.

“I’ve not experienced or found ticks on Bandit in my walks through here, but I’m very familiar,” said Pigman.

There are some tips you can follow to stay safe outdoors this season. Experts say that using bug spray will help protect against ticks as well as some of those other pesky insects, such as mosquitoes and gnats.

You should also avoid tick-infested areas such as grassy, brushy, and wooded areas. Try to avoid walking off-path into tall grass and weeds.

You also want to perform daily tick checks after being outdoors. Then, after getting home, experts suggest bathing or showering as soon as possible to rinse off any possible ticks.

