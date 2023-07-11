WNDU 'celebrity servers' at Hacienda help raise money for Unity Gardens

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - A group of lucky Hacienda customers in South Bend got an extra treat with lunch on Monday!

Our own Tricia Sloma, Jack Springgate, and photojournalist Davante Wade were celebrity servers at the Hacienda on Portage Avenue. They helped raise money for Unity Gardens in South Bend and had fun doing it!

“The magic of Unity Gardens is always about how many people in our community are all behind collaborating in one way or another, and Hacienda is no different,” Tricia said.

Money raised helps go towards Unity Gardens’ educational programs. They help teach the community about conservation and healthy eating.

“Every single thing that Unity Gardens is known for — our free food garden, etc. — would not be possible without people like Hacienda,” said Sara Stewart, founder of Unity Gardens.

On July 23, Unity Gardens will host the Westside BBQ & Craft Festival from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m.

Unity Gardens is located at 3701 Prast Boulevard in South Bend. For more information, click here.

