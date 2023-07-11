WNDU celebrity servers at Hacienda help raise money for Unity Gardens

By 16 News Now
Published: Jul. 10, 2023 at 8:09 PM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - A group of lucky Hacienda customers in South Bend got an extra treat with lunch on Monday!

Our own Tricia Sloma, Jack Springgate, and photojournalist Davante Wade were celebrity servers at the Hacienda on Portage Avenue. They helped raise money for Unity Gardens in South Bend and had fun doing it!

“The magic of Unity Gardens is always about how many people in our community are all behind collaborating in one way or another, and Hacienda is no different,” Tricia said.

Money raised helps go towards Unity Gardens’ educational programs. They help teach the community about conservation and healthy eating.

“Every single thing that Unity Gardens is known for — our free food garden, etc. — would not be possible without people like Hacienda,” said Sara Stewart, founder of Unity Gardens.

On July 23, Unity Gardens will host the Westside BBQ & Craft Festival from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m.

Unity Gardens is located at 3701 Prast Boulevard in South Bend. For more information, click here.

Copyright 2023 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

First Alert Weather: A little warmer on Tuesday; Rain possible Wednesday

Updated: 8 minutes ago
|
By Matt Engelbrecht
Rain chances going up this week

News

WNDU 'celebrity servers' at Hacienda help raise money for Unity Gardens

Updated: 21 minutes ago

News

Pedestrian killed in South Bend hit-and-run crash identified

Updated: 42 minutes ago

News

Nicole Arnold was struck and killed during an unrelated dispute between a married couple during...

Family of mother killed in South Bend hit-and-run speaks out

Updated: 46 minutes ago
|
By Alex Almanza
Nicole Arnold was struck and killed during an unrelated dispute between a married couple during a hit-and-run car chase.

Latest News

News

EPA investigating after ethanol from South Bend plant spills into Dixon Ditch

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Mark Peterson
Officials are still trying to figure out how much ethanol was involved and how much cleanup will be needed.

News

EPA investigating after ethanol from South Bend plant spills into Dixon Ditch

Updated: 1 hour ago

News

Medical Moment: Science explores future of aging

Updated: 2 hours ago

News

Officials investigating several suspicious fires in Berrien County

Updated: 2 hours ago

News

Washington HS student killed in South Bend shooting

Updated: 2 hours ago

News

Family of mother killed in South Bend hit-and-run speaks out

Updated: 2 hours ago