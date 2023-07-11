What’s Cooking: Community meals this week
Published: Jul. 11, 2023 at 11:07 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
(WNDU) - What’s cooking in Michiana this week? Our reporting partners at the South Bend Tribune tell us where you can find meals in the community.
This week includes a variety of tastes at the Our Lady of Hungary Parish Festival. There’s also a look ahead at the August Wine Walk in downtown South Bend.
- Burger Night (Galien American Legion Post 344 - 402 N. Cleveland Avenue) Thursday, July 13, from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. - Burgers or chicken strips. Cost: $8 to $3. Karaoke and fun.
- Thursday Dinner Special (American Legion Post 50 - 1633 N. Bendix Drive, South Bend) Thursday, July 13, kitchen open at 3 p.m. - Beef stroganoff, $13; Reese’s peanut butter cup cheese cake, $6. Dine-in or carryout available. Pre-orders welcome. Call 574-251-1905.
- Fish, Chicken or Shrimp Fry (Ryan A. Balmer American Legion Post 161 - 133 E. Mishawaka Avenue, Mishawaka) Friday, July 14, from 4:30 p.m. to 7 p.m. - Carryout only. Call ahead Thursday and Friday. Cost: $8 to $14. Call 574-255-8319.
- Fish Fry (American Legion Post 308 - 122 Lincoln Way East, Osceola) Friday, July 14, from 5 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. - All you can eat when dine-in. Curbside pickup and ordering. Call 574-674-6712.
- Kitchen Open (American Legion Pulaski Post 357 - 5414 W. Sample Street, South Bend) Friday, July 14, from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. and Sunday, July 16, from 8 a.m. to 11 a.m. - Fish fry plus full menu on Fridays. Cost: varies. Call 574-234-5073.
- Our Lady of Hungary Parish Festival (Our Lady of Hungary Parish - 829 W. Calvert, South Bend) Saturday, July 15, from 4 p.m. to 9 p.m. - Hispanic food, Hungarian goulash, Langalo, cabbage noodles, sausage, hot dogs, pastries, pop, and adult beverages. Music, dancers, 50/50 raffle, and more.
- Munchie Mondays (Food Truck Alley Days Avenue - Buchanan) Monday, July 17, lunch and dinner. Food and live music.
- August Wine Walk (Downtown South Bend) Wednesday, Aug. 9, from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. - Three beverage samples and light food pairings at each stop. Cost: $55/person for food and drink; $30/person for food only. Tickets for July are sold out, purchase now for August’s walk. For more information or tickets, click here. Final Wine Walk is Sept. 13.
Submit your event to Cheryl Morey, Newsroom, South Bend Tribune, 635 S. Lafayette Blvd., Suite 138, South Bend, IN 46601; or email cmorey@sbtinfo.com. Deadline is Thursday prior at noon. Please check with the venue for any cancellations.
