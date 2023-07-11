What’s Cooking: Community meals this week

(WNDU) - What’s cooking in Michiana this week? Our reporting partners at the South Bend Tribune tell us where you can find meals in the community.

This week includes a variety of tastes at the Our Lady of Hungary Parish Festival. There’s also a look ahead at the August Wine Walk in downtown South Bend.

Burger Night (Galien American Legion Post 344 - 402 N. Cleveland Avenue) Thursday, July 13, from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. - Burgers or chicken strips. Cost: $8 to $3. Karaoke and fun.

Thursday Dinner Special (American Legion Post 50 - 1633 N. Bendix Drive, South Bend) Thursday, July 13, kitchen open at 3 p.m. - Beef stroganoff, $13; Reese’s peanut butter cup cheese cake, $6. Dine-in or carryout available. Pre-orders welcome. Call 574-251-1905.

Fish, Chicken or Shrimp Fry (Ryan A. Balmer American Legion Post 161 - 133 E. Mishawaka Avenue, Mishawaka) Friday, July 14, from 4:30 p.m. to 7 p.m. - Carryout only. Call ahead Thursday and Friday. Cost: $8 to $14. Call 574-255-8319.

Fish Fry (American Legion Post 308 - 122 Lincoln Way East, Osceola) Friday, July 14, from 5 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. - All you can eat when dine-in. Curbside pickup and ordering. Call 574-674-6712.

Kitchen Open (American Legion Pulaski Post 357 - 5414 W. Sample Street, South Bend) Friday, July 14, from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. and Sunday, July 16, from 8 a.m. to 11 a.m. - Fish fry plus full menu on Fridays. Cost: varies. Call 574-234-5073.

Our Lady of Hungary Parish Festival (Our Lady of Hungary Parish - 829 W. Calvert, South Bend) Saturday, July 15, from 4 p.m. to 9 p.m. - Hispanic food, Hungarian goulash, Langalo, cabbage noodles, sausage, hot dogs, pastries, pop, and adult beverages. Music, dancers, 50/50 raffle, and more.

Munchie Mondays (Food Truck Alley Days Avenue - Buchanan) Monday, July 17, lunch and dinner. Food and live music.

August Wine Walk (Downtown South Bend) Wednesday, Aug. 9, from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. - Three beverage samples and light food pairings at each stop. Cost: $55/person for food and drink; $30/person for food only. Tickets for July are sold out, purchase now for August's walk. For more information or tickets, click here . Final Wine Walk is Sept. 13.

