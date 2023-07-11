Tuesday marks 7th anniversary of Berrien County Courthouse shooting

By 16 News Now
Published: Jul. 11, 2023 at 4:48 PM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
ST. JOSEPH, Mich. (WNDU) - Tuesday marks a somber anniversary for Berrien County.

On July 11, 2016, two bailiffs were shot to death at the Berrien County Courthouse in St. Joseph.

An inmate grabbed a gun from a deputy and shot and killed Ron Kienzle and Joe Zangaro. Both men were longtime bailiffs at the county courthouse and had long distinguished careers in public service.

Their names are engraved on the law enforcement memorial at Lake Bluff Park.

