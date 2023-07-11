St. Joseph Public Schools eyes early childhood center for district

By 16 News Now
Published: Jul. 10, 2023 at 10:43 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ST. JOSEPH, Mich. (WNDU) - St. Joseph Public Schools is exploring the idea of bringing an early childhood center to the district.

The idea behind the center comes from planning efforts discussed for several years. Guided by that plan, the district has studied enrollment, program models, staffing, and facilities for an early childhood program.

At its meeting on Monday, the board of education approved a deal with United Federal Credit Union for an exclusive option to purchase the company’s former headquarters at 2807 S. State Street in St. Joseph next year, which would potentially serve as the location for the future center.

District and school board officials want community input and are studying ways to fund the project that may include a voter-approved bond on the ballot in 2024. Over the course of the summer and fall, the district will engage the community through forums, surveys and welcoming the community to our facilities.

Press Release from St. Joseph Public Schools:

The St. Joseph Public Schools Board of Education is studying the feasibility of creating an early childhood center within the SJPS district. The 2021 Strategic planning efforts identified early childhood education as a significant need and goal for the district. Guided by that plan, and the strategic planning efforts in 2023, the district has studied enrollment, program models, staffing, and facilities for an early childhood program. In support of the goal to create an early childhood center for our youngest learners, at its July 10 meeting, the Board of Education approved an agreement with United Federal Credit Union for an exclusive option to purchase, in 2024, their former headquarters located at 2807 S. State Street in St. Joseph, Michigan. Details of the option include further investigation into need and community sentiment. The option to purchase provides the district a low-risk, fiscally responsible position through which to research and develop funding options for an early childhood center and to bring the vision to fruition.

Superintendent Fee stated, “Our community is incredibly supportive of our schools and our students. We are excited to explore opportunities that impact and support more families through our programs and offerings at SJPS. A centralized early childhood center would create equitable access to much needed education for our youngest learners. A dedicated early childhood facility would also allow us to expand our before and after school programs, more adequately prepare children to start our kindergarten curriculum, and provide quality preschool and childcare for families.”

District Administration and the School Board are studying funding scenarios that could include a voter approved bond in 2024. As part of this effort, they are studying district-wide facility needs to ensure a holistic master-plan approach. Over the course of the summer and fall, the district will engage the community through forums, surveys and welcoming the community to our facilities.

