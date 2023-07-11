St. Joseph Public Schools eyes early childhood center for district

ST. JOSEPH, Mich. (WNDU) - St. Joseph Public Schools is exploring the idea of bringing an early childhood center to the district.

The idea behind the center comes from planning efforts discussed for several years. Guided by that plan, the district has studied enrollment, program models, staffing, and facilities for an early childhood program.

At its meeting on Monday, the board of education approved a deal with United Federal Credit Union for an exclusive option to purchase the company’s former headquarters at 2807 S. State Street in St. Joseph next year, which would potentially serve as the location for the future center.

District and school board officials want community input and are studying ways to fund the project that may include a voter-approved bond on the ballot in 2024. Over the course of the summer and fall, the district will engage the community through forums, surveys and welcoming the community to our facilities.

