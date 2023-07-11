Sal Vulcano to perform at The Lerner Theatre

ELKHART, Ind. (WNDU) - If you’re looking for a laugh, a popular comedian is making his way to Michiana this upcoming November!

Sal Vulcano is best known for creating and starring in truTV’s long-running hit “Impractical Jokers” and for “The Misery Index” on TBS. He is scheduled to perform at The Lerner Theatre in Elkhart on Nov. 29 (Wednesday) at 7 p.m.

Tickets for the show will go on sale to the public this Friday, July 14, at 10 a.m., but Friends of The Lerner member tickets will go on presale on Thursday, July 13. at 10 a.m.

Tickets range from $42.75 to $112.75, plus applicable fees. To purchase your tickets once they go on sale, click here.

The Lerner Theatre is located at 410 S. Main Street. For more information, click here or call the box office at 574-293-4469.

