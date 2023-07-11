Rain Chances Begin Tonight, Continuing All Week

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) -

The hottest temperatures of the week will be here on Tuesday but won’t linger the rest of the week. Highs on Tuesday will top out close to 90 degrees before a weak cold front rolls through. Initially, isolated showers/storms will be possible along the cold front on Tuesday. The timing looks to be right around the evening commute. The atmosphere will quickly reset late Tuesday and support more showers and isolated storms on Wednesday. Clouds and rain Wednesday morning will diminish the severe weather chances for the afternoon, but isolated storms can’t be ruled out for the day. In total, around 0.50″ will be possible across the area and could easily exceed that depending on thunderstorm locations. The pattern will support more scattered showers and storms Thursday.

TUESDAY: Mostly sunny and warmer, More clouds in the evening with a few storms possible, some could be strong. Rain chances 20%. Low 64F. High 86F.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy and rainy, some storms in the afternoon could be strong. Rain chances 60%. Low 63F. High 79F.

THURSDAY: Partly cloudy with continuing rain chances through the day. Rain chances 30%. Low 64F. High 81F.

EXTENDED FORECAST: Rain chances are expected to linger through the workweek as a stationary front hangs out to our west, keeping moisture locked into our region, this could persist into the weekend with precipitation chances around 20% even into Sat/Sun. Temperatures will remain in the upper 70s to mid 80s through the entire forecast, expected into the middle of next week.

